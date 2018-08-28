Keshorn to miss rest of 2018 season

Keshorn Walcott

DOUBLE Olympic men’s javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott will miss the rest of the 2018 track and field season to rest and fully recover after undergoing two elbow surgeries last year.

The 25-year-old Walcott, who copped gold for TT at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England and bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, had surgery on his right arm less than a month after claiming gold at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia with a throw of 84.47 metres.

In a post on his Instagram page, Walcott wrote, “After much deliberation, we have decided to end this short-lived 2018 season. This is to facilitate the much-needed preparation for the next few seasons ahead of us.”

He admitted having a tough couple of years as he tried to maintain his fitness standards.

“Some difficulties involved the recuperation from two operations on my elbow in 2017,” Walcott said, “one taking place in February and the other in August.”

Walcott expressed his gratitude to his agent Tero Heiska and his doctor Haari Panula at the Terveystalo hospital in Seinajoki, Finland for ensuring that both operations were successful.

However, he pointed out, “The time and effort it takes for the process of recovery and getting back to top form is never finite. As such, I believe it is in my best interest as an athlete to end this season early to get some much-needed rest to ready myself for the next few seasons.”

Walcott continued, “I’m excited to step into the new training cycle knowing I can give a lot more without the need to nurse any injuries.”

The major event in the global 2019 track and field calendar is the IAAF World Championships, which will take place from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Walcott ended, “I will forever be grateful for the (trials) and tribulations faced in my career so far as (an) athlete it made me into the person I am today…2019 READY!!!”