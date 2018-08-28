Island Fusion concert cancelled

THE highly-advertised Island Fusion concert that was scheduled for August 31, at the Jean Pierre Complex in Port of Spain has been cancelled.

In a media release promoter IP Music International said the cancellation was due to technical and safety concerns in the aftermath of Tuesday’s earthquake and expected aftershocks. IP also cited the fact that both the concert venue and neighbouring Hasely Crawford Stadium have been closed until further notice.

IP Music International said it believes the move is in the best interest and well-being of patrons at this time, adding: “We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused by this cancellation.”

However, ever since the advertising blitz for the concert began, a large section of the population took to social media, vehemently opposing the concert that was going to feature a number of reggae artistes. People thought it highly-disrespectful that such a concert should take place on the night of TT’s Independence anniversary.

Billed to appear were the “royal family” of reggae music Morgan Heritage, Jamaican award-winning reggae singer and producer Everton Blender (Everton Dennis Williams), Romain Virgo –dubbed the prince of lovers rock style of reggae music, Christopher Martin – reggae, dancehall and reggae fusion artiste and Jamaican singer Marcia Griffiths of the Electric slide fame.

Also scheduled to perform were TT’s Ultimate Rejects, Preedy (Akeem Preedy Chance ), Jahmelody (Michael Williams) and Azaryah (Seumas Keelan Callender).

Among the dissenting voices were head of COTT (Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago) John Arnold who posted: “Somebody educate me. Will Jamaica accept a fully loaded soca show celebrating their independence?” while entertainer Marcia Miranda answered: “Jamaicans respect the value of what their music has done for the island. That would be national sabotage!!!! Never!!!!”

Patrons who purchased tickets from any NLCB outlet will be refunded at Hereford’s Bar on Maraval Road from tomorrow. For more info on refunds: Island Fusion hotline 477-1735, while worldwide enquires can be emailed to: icpantin@gmail.com