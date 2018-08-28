Housing bond’s two major flaws

THE EDITOR: The introduction by the Government of the proposed housing bond seems initially to be a good idea as it offers an incentive to those seriously considering getting on the property ladder a way of securing a home of their own.

Now having said that, there are two major flaws with this bond. One, as former housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has said, is that the proposed bond is a recipe for disaster, and he should know what he is talking about.

The first drawback, as Moonilal has indicated, is that this bond is not guaranteed by legislation and, in my opinion, would seem to be an attempt by the Government to attract quick money to the Treasury without bearing any real responsibility.

The other drawback is the situation regarding citizens who can’t afford to buy bonds. What are their chances of getting an equal opportunity to travel up the ladder of property ownership without being treated in an unfair manner?

GA MARQUES via e-mail