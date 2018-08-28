Homesick, but not bad experience Trini attorney recounts being stranded at sea during Hurricane Lane

Attorney Martin George aboard a Norwegian cruise ship.

IF anyone had to experience the ordeal of being stranded at sea during a hurricane, one would hope their experience is similar to that of attorney Martin George.

George was among several other Trinidadians on a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel stranded off the shore of Hawaiian islands for four days while Hurricane Lane battered the archipelago.

In an interview with Newsday, George said while every passenger feared for their safety, they were comforted by good food, entertainment and accommodation which were supplied by the cruise ship.

“Everyone as far as I’m aware is fine,” George said via an exchange on Facebook messenger. “Some (Trinis) are a bit homesick and tired of being at sea so long, but it hasn’t been bad at all.”

Newsday was told that news came to the passengers of the ship that Hurricane Lane had hit Hawaii and Honolulu last Wednesday, and that ports on the islands had been closed. They were told that they would be out at sea until Sunday, or at least until docks were re-opened.

Initial panic hit the passengers of the cruise ship, and, as they were so far out at sea, they did not have access to phones or internet service, and could not contact relatives to inform them of their situation.

George said the passengers only had a few minutes of limited phone and internet connectivity through a satellite link. He said there were only four satellite phones and hundreds of passengers on the ship, so passengers had to wait in long lines to use the phones. When they did get to the phones it took several attempts to contact anyone on land.

George used his limited internet access, to send a message to Trinis, notifying them that their stranded countrymen and relatives were safe.

“To all who have Trini friends or relatives on board NCL cruise in Hawaii - we are out at sea for days as the Hawaii ports are closed due to hurricane. We can’t dock until Sunday (hopefully) instead of Saturday. Flights and other arrangements have to be rescheduled. Everyone is safe and Trinis on board are otherwise OK,” George said.

The captain guided the ship away from the hurricane, so the passengers would not have to experience the bad weather or rough seas. Newsday was told they only experienced a light rain as a result of the hurricane.

The Norwegian cruise line spent their time being entertained and served by the staff and crew. George told Newsday there was no shortage of good food and drink, and they were entertained by excellent performances by the staff, which almost made them forget they were stranded at sea.