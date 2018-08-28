Guerra, 30, recalled for UAE clash Lawrence picks squad for September 6 friendly

Ataulla Guerra

MIDFIELDER Ataulla Guerra has earned a recall to the TT football team to face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly international match at the Estadio de Palamos, Girona, Spain on September 6.

The 30-year-old Guerra, who plays for Charleston Battery in the United Soccer League in the US, has represented TT in 39 internationals, but has not worn TT colours since July 12, 2015 when he featured in a 2-0 victory over Cuba at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

His recent form for his club has been phenomenal though and his 14 goals this season has caught the eye of national coach Dennis Lawrence.

At a media briefing at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva yesterday, Lawrence acknowledged there were a few players who were thought about, including right-back Alvin Jones, midfielder Leston Paul (both unattached), and the Defence Force pair of Brent Sam and Dylon King.

“We had to take into consideration, in selecting a squad, players that basically knew exactly what we’re about and the things we want to do,” Lawrence said. “We need to put in a performance and try to get a result.”

He continued, “We (took) the opportunity to bring in players like Keston Julien and Guerra to give them the opportunity to come and push for a spot on the team. As much as we’re thinking about the next World Cup campaign, we do have a Gold Cup to try and qualify for.” (TT by virtue of reaching the hexagonal stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, earned an automatic spot in the 2019 Gold Cup).

Asked if Guerra’s scoring form was the key for his recall, Lawrence replied, “Definitely. That’s the expectation I have, that’s what I expect our players to be – doing well with their clubs, and say to me ‘I deserve to be selected.’ And Ataulla has done that.”

Guerra is currently being used as a striker with his club, but Lawrence said he would rather use the former San Juan Jabloteh, Caledonia and Central FC player in central midfield.

Lawrence added, “Ataulla is doing very well playing as a ‘number nine’ in the USL, but no disrespect, the USL and international football are two different things. He has the ability to play in a deeper role and we’ll have a discussion about where we think is best to play for (us).”

The slimly-built Guerra has struggled to cement a place on the team since making his national debut in 2008.

Lawrence said, “Ataulla has always been a talented player. I’ve had my questions in the way I want to play, whether or not he’ll give me the defensive side that I’m looking for, because that’s important in modern football. I don’t think you can carry passengers any more.

“What I’m expecting Ataulla to do is come in and continue exactly what he’s doing for his club and enjoy his football.”

The team is expected to leave for Spain via the US on Sunday.

A notable omission is W Connection striker Marcus Joseph who has been in fantastic form in the 2018 local football season, with 14 goals thus far — seven in the First Citizens Cup and seven in the Pro League.

“We also had the situation with Marcus, which was a bit unfortunate,” said Lawrence. “When it was decided that we’ll go through Miami, we spoke to Marcus and (he revealed he) didn’t have a US visa.”

Three midfielders who have been selected based on their forms in the 2018 Pro League are Jomal Williams (Connection), Duane Muckette (Central FC) and Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando).

“I think it would be unfair to involve too many new faces to try to put together what we want to do,” Lawrence noted. “I think it was better to go with these guys. They’ve been doing well in the Pro League.”

The TT coach pointed out, “Jomal’s last game was the one we played in Ecuador and he had a very good game. After that, things didn’t work out right with his club situation (in Mexico and Azerbaijan). Now he’s back again playing football at a competitive level and he’s playing consistently.”

Lawrence is hopeful that the recalled Neveal Hackshaw, who is Guerra’s teammate at Charleston, can make the adjustment from central defence which he plays in the USL to the defensive midfield role. Julien and Triston Hodge were the two left-backs selected in the TT team.

“I think it’s the right opportunity and the right time for Keston now,” said Lawrence. “If he plays in the game, he needs to do well and put the likes of Triston under pressure.”

This match will be TT’s first international since a 1-0 loss to Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium on April 17.

“This time we decided we want to try and compete at a slightly higher level in terms of foreign opposition,” Lawrence said. “UAE, I think, (are) going to give us a good competitive game in a different type of atmosphere.”

He noted, “The objective is to try and win the game. It’s not a lot of time to prepare the team. We’ve got basically one training session which is going to be very interesting.”

TT squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Central FC).

DEFENDERS: Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat, Kazakhstan), Daneil Cyrus (Al Orobah FC, Saudi Arabia), Aubrey David (Vaasan Palloseura FC, Finland), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Keston Julien (AS Trencin Futbal Club, Slovakia), Triston Hodge (W Connection).

MIDFIELDERS: Levi Garcia (Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shomona FC, Israel), Kevan George (Charlotte Independence, USA), Ataulla Guerra (Charleston Battery, USA), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery, USA), Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando), Khaleem Hyland (Al Faisaly FC, Saudi Arabia), Joevin Jones (Darmstadt 98, Germany), Nathan Lewis (Indy Eleven FC, USA), Duane Muckette (Central FC), Kathon St Hillaire (SC Znojmo FK, Czech Republic), Jomal Williams (W Connection).

STRIKER: Shahdon Winchester (SJK Seinajoki, Finland).