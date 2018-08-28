Fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence day

File photo: Onlookers flocked to the side of the Claude Noel Highway to take in the Independence Day parade last Thursday, August 31, as Trinidad and Tobago celebrated its 55th anniversary of independence.

THREE days before this country celebrates its 56th anniversary of Independence, the National Security Ministry is urging the public to exercise caution when using fireworks to help prevent accidents and injuries.

Traditionally, citizens celebrate the national holiday with many festive events and activities which incorporate the use of fireworks as a major form of entertainment.

Today in a media release, the ministry offered several safety tips to the public. It said a person should never light fireworks indoors or near dry grass, and if people plan to use fireworks, they must make sure they are legal in their area and seek to obtain the necessary permission.

This means that people who want to use fireworks must do so in accordance with the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02.

“Regulation 2 of the Fireworks Permits Regulations made under Section 101 of the act, states that “The Commissioner of Police or any Supt of Police authorised by him in writing, may grant to any person or persons a written permission prescribing the time, place and conditions at or on which such person or persons may throw, cast, set fire to or let off any firework or fireworks in a town,” the release said.

The Commissioner or Supt granting permission may at any time cancel or vary such permission.

The best way to enjoy fireworks is to visit public fireworks displays put on by professionals who know how to safely handle them. The ministry urged that children around fireworks must be supervised at all times. Additionally, people should stand several feet away from lit fireworks. If a device does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it. Put it out with water and dispose of it.

“Always have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher nearby. Know how to operate the fire extinguisher properly. If possible, keep pets indoors. If you prefer to keep your pets outside, take steps to ensure their enclosure/kennel is comfortable and securely locked.”