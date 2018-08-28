Devant: Let Parliament decide on refinery

DEVANT MAHARAJ PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE closure of Petrotrin’s refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre must first be “articulated and fully ventilated” in Parliament, urged opposition activist Devant Maharaj in a statement yesterday.

He said the Rowley administration’s drastic measures via the Petrotrin board on the future of the company must not be taken in secret without the participation of the public.

Maharaj said the Government has an abysmal track record on procurement and disposal of state assets, the latest being the refinery.

“Much like the Sandals Resort, Cabo Star, Ocean Flower 2, Galleons Passage, and Dragon Gas Deal to name a few projects done in secret by the Rowley administration the issue of Petrotrin can now be added.”

Maharaj said the population is a stunned spectator of an accident in slow motion and was being asked to swallow a bitter pill forced down its throat by the Government without any details on the plan, if there is a plan at all.

Saying the election of the Keith Rowley administration has seen wave after wave of people becoming unemployed, he said having wrecked Tobago’s economy, they now appear to be sizing up to destroy the economy of Trinidad.

He said the Government must explain its recovery plan for TT and how Petrotrin fits into it.

“If the Rowley administration has any sense of decency it would return to the electorate and seek a fresh mandate before its sells off Petrotrin to the highest bidder.”