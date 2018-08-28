Arima coach remembered for agility, wit

Students of the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School cry at the funeral for their football and cricket coach, Courtney Chadee, who died one week ago.

TEACHER and football/cricket coach Courtney Chadee was given a final farewell yesterday with song, praise and blessings.

The funeral service was held at Bethel World Outreach Ministries, Bethel Avenue, Arima.

Chadee died last Tuesday when TT was rocked by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake. He was 46 and taught at the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School.

It was thought he died from a heart attack during the quake, but an autopsy report showed his death was due to pancreatitis – a disease in which the pancreas becomes inflamed.

Chadee’s children Esther and Luke described their father as comedic and loving, with his greatest love being that for children.

He said the greatest words he ever received from his father were: “I love you and I’m proud of you.”

His other love was cooking for family and friends.

While Chadee may have been on the heavy side, he never let it slow him down, according to his son. He kept up with the fastest of players.

He may have had some challenges in life, but he never failed his family.

Esther said her mom, Wendy, used to warn her about sleeping next to her dad because she feared he would crush her. He never did. But she did recall his snoring was like a “roaring lion.”

His sense of humour was legendary. “Our cousins would come and say, ‘Uncle , your belly going down,’ and he would say, ‘Yes, down to my knee.’ He is the one who would steal your meat from your plate when pointing out something in the next direction.

“Despite his girth, he was always athletic,” she said.

Luke said there were times when his father may have faltered, but he always got back up.

“His propensity to follow the good fight was amazing. He did not have an unkind bone in his body. It was seen in his eyes, it was seen in the way he treated people, it was genuine.”

No further proof was needed when his students showed up to pay him respect during the service, cricket bats in hand.

The principal of Arima Boys’, Chadee’s friend Kurt Flemming, said he had gone from two extreme opposites.

“He came from a womb that was warm and is now in a casket that is cold. He was an East Indian and came to work with an African principal and we came to one accord. He was able to transcend four walls of the classroom and the courtyard. His lessons can never be forgotten. He was minister extraordinaire.”

Flemming said Chadee had passed on a baton that would transcend any relay team.

“He has run a race and the baton has been passed on for generations to come.”

Wendy stood strong and proud as she recalled 25 years of hurdles, hardship and also joy and love. Her children stood side by side with her as she said goodbye.

Her love for her husband, she said, was long and would be everlasting.

“I loved him very much. I know we went through some difficulties, but he always came through.”

Chadee had been baptised and given his life to God. It had always been his hope to help the children, and feed his family and friends.

His body was interred at the D’abadie Public Cemetery.