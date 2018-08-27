Students embrace BPTT math camp

Happy graduates show off their Certificates of Achievement after graduating from the 2018 BPTT Young Adult Mathematics Experience at Diego Martin. Sharing in the excitement is tutor Hilary Roberts (third from right – middle row).

FORTY students proudly accepted their Certificates of Achievement at a graduation ceremony held at the Church of the Nativity, Diego Martin earlier this month. The students took part in the BPTT Young Adult Mathematics Experience, which has been sponsored by the energy company for the past eight years and facilitated by training agency Cross & Associates. The courses were held in six locations, Port of Spain (Civilian Conservation Corps), Diego Martin, the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Mayaro, Tobago and Belmont. Tutor for the Diego Martin training session was Hilary Roberts.

It was Amhara Wong’s first stint at the camp but her experience was also positive. “I learned about the camp from my cousin and decided to take part. The manner in which the tutor went about explaining the subject made me enjoy it more than I did before. I have a better understanding of mathematics and I now realise that it affects almost everything we do in life. When I return to school next month I will have more confidence to take it to examination level later on in my studies,” said Wong, 15, who will enter form four at Holy Name Convent in September.

Joel Primus, community sustainability and stakeholder relations adviser, BPTT, told the young men and women the energy company decided to invest in their future because it believes the opportunity to learn and become worthwhile citizens is a fundamental right. He appealed to them to appreciate the importance of the contribution BPTT is making in helping them prepare for the future, since other young people are not so fortunate to get the opportunity.

“You may want to sit mathematics at CXC Level in form four and get a head-start in your examinations. It is not too early to start the process of planning your future because an early start can eliminate future problems. What you do with your life now will determine the Trinidad and Tobago you will inherit,” Primus advised the graduates.

Andrew Cross, principal consultant, Cross & Associates, told the students the intervention by BPTT was an avenue to prepare them for future leadership roles through excelling in their educational pursuits. “Without companies like BPTT to invest in your future in initiatives like this, Trinidad and Tobago will be poorer in its human resource capital. Our hope is that after completing this training, you will demonstrate a different and positive approach to mathematics and your overall studies from now on,” Cross urged the graduates.