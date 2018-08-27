Residents call for more police patrols in Hope, Blenheim

Commander, Tobago Division, ASP Richard Corbett, standing, engages with residents of Hope/Blenheim at last Wednesday’s TT Police Service town meeting held at the Hope Multi-purpose Facility.

Residents of Hope and Blenheim are calling for more police patrols, as they complained about thefts in the villages at last Wednesday’s police town meeting at the Hope Multi-Purpose Facility.

The residents also complained about the lack of feedback from police on reports and poor customer service and attitude of officers at the meeting which was chaired by new Commander of the Tobago Division, Asst Snr Supt Richard Corbett, along with and Asst Snr Supt in charge of Community Policing, Stephen Williams.

Carol Ruiz, identifying herself as a victim of theft, called for more patrols in the area.

“I had not intended to attend this town meeting because I had been to the last one, and I still have no feedback on the concerns I raised. Recently, I was a victim of theft, which I duly reported to the Scarborough Police Station, and the officer came to see the place where the items were stored, and now I am yet to hear from her... this was in July,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz was also concerned about the attitude of police officers to wards residents, saying that “they have to realise that they are humans first and policeman or woman second, because when they take away the uniform, we are all on the same level.”

In response, Corbett said:

“I want to apologise to you for that and I want to assure you that that would be addressed as of tomorrow (lasy Thursday). I spent 25 years of my service doing criminal investigations and for every report that I received I made it my business to provide feedback.”

Pensioner Ellis Walters complained about his house being broken into and no feedback from the police.

“I used to boast about how peaceful this little village is but no, we are having thefts. My home was broken into twice. The police were prompt, but the thing is. they did all they had to do, and no one ever got back to me after that... it real painful. I am at the point where I would like to meet anybody in my house, somebody have to go and I not hiding to say,” said Walters.

He also called for the police to stop using flashing blue lights. “Somehow, I feel them blue lights... whosoever in whatsoever act, it gives them an opportunity to get rid of the act. The blue lights does create problems for us the ordinary drivers to see where we going,” he said.

Residents also said they were pleased with the hosting of the town meeting, with Todd Quashie, a retired police officer, calling for “more town meetings…

"Just as the officers from the Community Police, I would like to see them get together with the other officers and come to the village of Hope frequently,” said Quashie.

Another resident, Sherma Leander, a member of the Village Council, said while she was pleased with the hosting of the meeting in her community, she was disappointed by the low turnout of residents.

Christine James wanted the officers help start up a neighbourhood watch group.

“We had a town meeting in this community before and people shared their views, but they are saying that did not get any feedback, so they probably feel despondent and preferred not to come out. If you can help us to get the community watch group once again, and let’s see how we can help this community,” she said.

Corbett acknowledged that feedback from officers was important.

“Part of the strategic goal of the Police Service, through the Commissioner of Police, is to ensure that a closer relationship is fostered with community groups…this is one of the initiatives, aimed at partnering with the community geared at keeping them as safe as possible,” he said.

Williams said once community members were interested, the watch group would be established and maintained.