Rangers booksecond straight win

St Ann's Rangers player/assistant coach Kerry Baptiste

IN A match-up of totally revamped squads, Terminix St Ann’s Rangers edged reigning Pro League champions North East Stars 1-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Saturday afternoon.

Also on Saturday, in a Round One Match Day Five fixture, Police defeated hosts Point Fortin Civic 3-1 at the Mahaica Oval.

After Saturday’s pair of games, W Connection sit atop the 10-team standings with 15 points, followed by San Juan Jabloteh (13), Defence Force (seven), Club Sando (seven) and Rangers (six).

Rangers suffered a 3-0 loss to Connection and a 10-0 humiliation by Defence Force, before getting a 1-0 victory over Point Fortin on Wednesday.

And new signing, captain/assistant coach Kerry Baptiste, was on hand to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to see Rangers move up to fifth in the standings.

Both Rangers and Stars have gone almost exclusively towards youths in their ranks, with just Baptiste (Rangers), Hayden Tinto, captain Sean Bateau, goalkeepers Glenroy Samuel and Javon Sample (Stars) with previous league experience.

Baptiste had a good chance to open the scoring in the 10th minute from a penalty, but he sent his effort wide despite Samuel diving the wrong way. Rangers had another opening seven minutes into the second half when Baptiste gave a return ball to Taje Commissiong. However, Commissiong shockingly struck the ball straight at Samuel with the goal at his mercy.

A similar occurrence took place in the 60th, this time on the right flank, as Rondell Austin bizarrely hit straight at the Stars goalie.

In a rare Stars attack, Allister Bernard was sent through on goal but his effort was blocked by goalie Josiah Perez.

In the 74th, Tinto tried his luck from distance but his right-footed shot narrowly missed the target. However, another ex-national player Baptiste got the decisive goal from inside the six-yard box, after Samuel failed to hold on to a shot from Shaquille Thomas.

Police registered their first win in the 2018 league courtesy a double from Kareem Freitas (ninth and 68th) and one from Christian Thomas (82nd). Nathaniel Garcia was the goal-getter for Point Fortin, in the 31st.

On Friday, in a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Connection edged Defence Force 2-1 and San Juan Jabloteh edged Club Sando 1-0.

Central FC were expected to face Morvant Caledonia United yesterday afternoon, at the Ato Boldon Stadium.