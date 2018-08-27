PoS a "No Fly Zone" for Independence

Drones are banned in Port of Spain for Independence Day, the Ministry of National Security has said.

The directive is part of the Civil Aviation Act and the TT Civil Aviation Authority Regulation 19: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS or drones), that among other things, says these types of equipment should not be operated in any open air function or over any mass public gathering.

The 56th annual Independence Day Military Parade will be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 7:30 am on Friday.

Apart from prohibitions at mass-gatherings, other drone-related regulations include:

▪ Drones should not be flown at a height greater than 121 metres or 400 feet above the ground.

▪ Drones should not be operated in a manner that may endanger persons or property.

▪ Drones should not be operated within 5 kilometres from any manned aircraft operations including the boundary of the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.

Visit the TT Civil Aviation Authority’s website https://caa.gov.tt/unmanned-aircraft-systems-uas-drones/ for more information UAS regulations.