Police meet with CoP today on uniform change

President of the TT Police Social Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales, left and Secretary General Inspector Anand Ramesar pose with new designs for operational uniforms during a 2013 press conference.

Members of the Police Social and Social Welfare Association are expected to meet with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith today to discuss the rebranding of the service and the design of new uniforms.

Newsday understands one of the reasons behind the proposal is to give police new uniforms unlike the replicas being used by criminals. A member of the association said the growing trend of criminals using what appears to be police uniform was troubling to the association, so it was looking at alternatives.

He also said the traditional grey and khaki uniforms of Special Reserve Police will also be considered for change.

In 2012 there was a similar decision to change the uniforms officers but this change was never adopted.