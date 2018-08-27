Peace Walk in TT

WALK FOR PEACE: Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, left andRadha Rampersad, centre at yesterday;s Peace Walk, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Radha Rampersad, president of the Universal Peace Federation for Trinidad and Tobago (UPFTT) lead a march for peace around the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday in celebration of world peace. She told Newsday before the March that it was their organisation’s peace road 2018 walk and that simultaneously 120 nations would have also carried out their own peace walk.

“TT is the final country that is partnering and walking for world peace. It’s our global dream.”

Rampersad added: “We understand the natural disasters globally, we understand the famine, we are aware of the various countries that are under national security threats. TT is indeed a very blessed nation, we are a very blessed people and today we are giving God thanks and we are just praising that higher love.”

Rampersad feels people should all enjoy and try to understand each other, as well as search themselves and recognise how much there is to be grateful for.

She said: “We are focusing on family development, character development for children and youth, on marriage blessings, and we are encouraging all of TT to hold hands with us and understand that no conflict is without a resolution, but we must band together as a people, as a strong nation, as a blessed people where we are free to worship simultaneously, and where our cultures fused together.”

Supporting UPFTT yesterday were members of parliament, various government institutions, corporate TT and some IROs.

Among those who were present at the peace march were agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat, Hillan Morean, acting PoS Mayor, president for the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace Rushton Paray, PLOTT president Gillian Wall, the Youth Empowerment Society president Soraya Rampersad, the Cadet Force represented by Major Randall Luces, ANSA McAL’s Natasha Ramnath, Hannah Janoura and Holiday Foods.