Payless opens Trincity super store

Payless Super Store: A Payless ShoeSource (Payless) Super Store, with a similar layout to this one in the US, will open in Trincity Mall, Trincity on August 30. It will be the first Payless Super Store in the English-speaking Caribbean. PHOTO COURTESY PAYLESS.

This Thursday, TT will become the first English-speaking Caribbean country to have a Payless Super Store, when the international footwear retailer opens one at Trincity Mall, Trincity.

Country Manager of Payless ShoeSource (Payless) TT, Jerus Mohammed told Newsday TT was chosen because it is "one of our best performing markets in all of Payless."

Speaking about the company's global footprint, he said Payless is "the number one speciality footwear retailer in the US, one of the largest world wide and certainly, the largest in TT."

There are five other super stores in the region. One each in Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras.

As the name indicates, a Payless super store is big. Twice the size of a standard Payless store, to be exact.

"It offers our loyal customers 4,682 square feet of modern, comfortable shopping space. We will open with 25,000 pairs of shoes (in) more choices, sizes and styles with more savings."

Mohammed declined to say how much was spent on the newest addition to Payless TT but did say 100 gift vouchers, valued at $180 each, will be given out to the first 100 customers who visit the super store this Saturday.