Parkites go clear in Super League again

STAR midfielder Sean de Silva scored his eighth goal of the campaign before Kern George confirmed the win with a late effort as Queen's Park defeated Club Sando 2-1 Saturday to once again go clear in the TT Super League standings.

The Parkites were helped out by a Friday's 1-1 draw between contenders FC Santa Rosa and Cunupia FC, the two teams that went into the match day as joint leaders.

Alfie James scored the opening goal for Santa Rosa in the 41st minute, before an immediate response from Cunupia FC saw Ricaldo Castellano equalise a minute later.

The win for Queen's Park put them two points clear in the standings at the half-way mark in the 14-team competition.

Last evening, the Match Day 13 closed with Prison Service dropping Tobago's Bethel United 1-0 and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United playing to a 2-2 draw with Police FC.

UTT and Guaya United were scheduled to play on Friday but the match was called off.

The two other matches in the round saw Matura Reunited and RSSR FC play to a 2-2 draw and Metal X Erin FC and San Fernando Giants tie 1-1.

A rescheduled league match between Prison Service and Erin FC is carded for Thursday, before the League Cup playoffs get under way on Sunday.

The TT Super League has announced its decision to deduct three points from UTT, Guaya United and Erin FC for their failure to field a youth team in any competition this season.