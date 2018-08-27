Parents in dark over SEA transfers

VALDEEN SHEARS

Orphelia Francis, 35, is up in arms about not being able to answer her son’s questions about what school he will be attending from next month.

Since August 20, Francis, the mother of five, has been calling one of the Ministry of Education’s district offices to ask whether or not her son had been given a transfer she applied for in early July.

“It was done the day after the SEA results came out, when I went to register him at the school he was placed at when he sat the exams.

“I was simply told that day to keep the slip and wait. So I thought the ministry would call me, but it was a friend who told me to visit or call the district office in my area, which happens to be Tunapuna.

“I did call on Monday, but was told a first list had been sent by the ministry. I gave them my son’s name and they said his name was not on that list. I was instructed to call back the Wednesday,”

However, the frustrated Francis said she was simply told that Tuesday’s earthquake meant the ministry had been closed and no list was sent down. She was told to call again Friday.

Upon calling, Francis said she was told the office had yet to receive the list, and she should call back after lunch.

She was met with a busy tone for the rest of the day.

“I did express my frustration, asking if they were not aware that school starts back in just over one week. I asked what was my son to do. The lady sounded sympathetic, but said she could not give me any concrete answers,” she added.

Another mother, who spoke anonymously, said she is facing the same predicament.

What she queried is the closeness of the distribution date to the start of the new school term.

“I am not surprised by this happening. The week I registered my son, I visited the Ministry of Education’s head office on St Vincent Street and asked about the procedures for transfer, and when I would be informed if my son got through.

“I was told that the list would be sent to the district offices on August 20 and to visit or call on that date.

“Even his father said he was expecting some delay or keepback. Now we will have less than one week to get our son’s school books and uniforms, while all other parents have had almost two full months. How can that be fair?”

A visit to the Tunapuna district office yon Friday she said, proved just as futile, as staff there simply told her they too were awaiting the list.

On Friday, a senior official at the ministry offered apologies to all affected parents and students, but cited “challenges in placement of the numbers of transfers.”

The official said the unresolved issue between the ministry and private secondary schools, which were unwilling to accept transfers this year, would have affected placements.

“I suspect this played a major factor in this year’s transfers. The Transfer Committee would have been met with quite a challenge as it relates to the numbers coming in to place.

“In fact, I was informed that only three of the 12 schools actually took in transfers so far.

“All lists will be at the district offices on Monday by afternoon. The Ministry is apologetic to all affected parents and students,” said the official.

The closure of the office on Wednesday, owing to the earthquake, also caused further delays, said the official.