Pan on the Avenue draws large crowd

Super Novas thrilled the crowd.

IT was a night when big steelbands came out to play themselves. FCB Supernovas execution of Gold, Soca Baptist and Pan In Harmony earned them a big ovation from the large crowd on Ariapita Avenue, where residents sat in their portable chairs on Saturday night.

Then came reigning national Panorama champs BPTT Renegades that had spectators reminiscing on the band’s great performance of Year For Love earlier this year that gave them their 10th title after rolling into place at Adam Smith Square in Woodbrook with Rain-O-Rama. And after playing their winning song Renegades had the crowd jumping to Hulk, singing along to We Could Make It If We Try and left with Bun Dem. It was a scintillating performance by the champs.

Not to be outdone were ten-times pan champs Massy All Stars that had the crowd merrily prancing on the Avenue to Don’t Stop the Party, Stranger, after which couples danced to R&B numbers like Take The Ribbon From My Hair, Let It Be, Dancing Queen and Let It Be Me. Then when the band got to the main focal point they unleashed Full Extreme and Woman on the Bass much to the crowd’s delight.

Multiple Panorama winners Desperadoes also came to the party with Dingolay and their signature tune Rebecca that left the crowd in ecstacy.

Closing off the event in the wee hours of Sunday morning was Hadco Phase II that played Woman is Boss and When Will I See You Again, the latter number in memory of Florence Watson, a woman that held pan and the pan fraternity close to her chest but who recently died. So touching was the version that it left many who knew Watson in tears.

Earlier, Harvard Harps thrilled the crowd with Give It To Ya and Full of Vibes, before including two brass players for Talk. They got onlookers to start the dancing on the street, then closed their performance with Sweet For Days.