NEOC: Expect more aftershocks

THE National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) yesterday advised the public there will be aftershocks from last Tuesday’s earthquake and some “may be at a magnitude large enough to be felt.” In statement the NEOC said, “Citizens are reminded to stay calm.” Since the earthquake, the NEOC said UWI Seismic Centre has reported 45 aftershocks as of yesterday.

At this time, there are no reports of serious injury, loss of life or significant damage to critical infrastructure. The NEOC said various government ministries continue to assess critical infrastructure and are coordinating these efforts with the NEOC.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Anglican Holy Trinity Cathedral have been assessed and were deemed structurally unsafe. These remain closed until further notice. The Devil’s Wood Yard Mud Volcano, Hindustan Princes Town was closed last Wednesday and remain closed.

The Piparo Mud Volcano is open to the public. The Works and Transport Ministry has indicated that the Jean Pierre Complex, the Hasely Crawford Stadium and the Woodbrook Youth Facility were inspected and found to be structurally safe. All three facilities have since been re-opened to the public.

The ministry has completed inspections on 102 government/government-used facilities. Requests for inspections are still being received and inspections will continue along with the inspection of all schools. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has indicated that damage assessments in Tobago on government/government-used facilities are now completed with follow up work to be actioned from today.

The Health Ministry confirmed that all health facilities across TT are operational. Work at the Port of Spain General Hospital continues, to bring the hospital back to full operational capacity.