Morvant man killed in ambush

Police are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Ravi Seecharan, after he was gunned down near the industrial estate in Morvant yesterday.

Seecharan was driving his vehicle near the estate at around 2 am on Sunday when he came out to speak with someone he knew. As he exited the car he was shot several times by at least two shooters.

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force were on patrol in the area and responded to the sound of gunfire. They found Seecharan lying face down in a pool of blood near his vehicle with the driver's side door still open. Ammunition was found at the scene.

Region 1 Homicide Bureau investigators said they believe Seecharan may have known his killer and was lured to the spot where he was murdered. He was described as being known to the police.

Police from the North Eastern Division said they were committed to reducing homicides in the area and said before Seecharan's murder, Morvant enjoyed two months without any serious crime.