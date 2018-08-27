Man killed in early morning collision with wrecker

Photo by Enrique Assoon

RELATIVES of 22-year-old Navindra Mahadeo are seeking closure after his death yesterday morning when the Nissan Frontier in which he was travelling collided head on with a wrecker along Bocas Road, Warrenville, Cunupia.

According to reports, Mahadeo was in the right back seat of the van which was being driven by his stepfather at around 1.30 am. They were on their way home to Chaguanas after attending a friend's birthday lime.

The driver reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming wrecker, but instead lost control and crashed the right side of the Frontier. Others in the van escaped with minor injuries.

Newsday spoke with Mahadeo's father, Narine Persad Mahadeo, at the Forensic Science Centre, St James this morning. He said relatives were deeply pained by the death and the family only learned of the incident after they called another relative to find out why they were taking so long to return home.

"He was an innocent passenger. In that vehicle with five people, he was the only one to die and he was in the back seat. When we called his aunt and she told us what was going on, we couldn't believe it. Even now standing here it's hard to believe."

According to the autopsy report, Mahadeo died from multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

Central Division police are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.