Garcia: Queries into quake ruin, EDPM papers

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

INQUIRIES are still under way into two recent happenings involving schoolchildren: the disappearance of a batch of Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) CSEC exam scripts, and possible structural damage to schools from the August 21 earthquake, Education Minister Anthony Garcia told Newsday today.

Newsday asked about the inspection of schools after the 6.9 magnitude quake.

Garcia said, “Engineers from the Ministry of Works have been going to schools. We have a large number of schools – in excess of 800 schools. They have not yet completed it. By today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday) we’ll get a report.”

Newsday asked about the misplaced exam scripts for the CXC Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) Paper Three for pupils at South East Port of Spain Secondary School.

Garcia replied, “It was brought to my attention over the weekend, Saturday or Sunday. I have promised to investigate.

"I’ve just got back from Cabinet. As soon as I get any information I’ll let you know.”