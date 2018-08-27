Duke: Buildings not confirmed safe

Public Service Association (PSA)president Watson Duke speaking to the media at PSA head office on Abrercromby Street. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI 27-08-18

President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke says he is awaiting written confirmation from a number of permanent secretaries on the safety of government buildings in Port of Spain, as well as confirmation of their insurance status.

In a press briefing at his PSA office, Duke said, "There are several buildings housing public service officers that are not currently insured. Therefore, the PSA would have written to offices. We have officers going off to the Public Administration building/Nalis, the inland revenue building at the Government Campus Plaza, and Customs House."

Duke said he is awaiting insurance certificates by 4 pm today, and failing that his members will be advised not to enter the three buildings.

He said the PSA is calling on the government to consider group life insurance for all public servants.

"In the wake of the earthquake... it reminds me that on any day, anything could happen."

Duke.

He said at present at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), where the PSA negotiated, there is group life insurance, for which every member pays $75 while the employer pays $187, and this resulted in every worker being covered by a $600,000 policy in the event of death while off the job. While at work, he said, employees are now covered by a policy of $1.2 million "It is a small sum to pay to have workers insured. The pain families feel when they lose the breadwinner of a home is too much," said Duke.

Duke said he is calling upon the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Agency to visit government offices in Port of Spain to ensure workspaces are secure and in compliance with health and safety regulations.