Dragon Boys win Tassarama again

WINNERS ONCE MORE: The First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Drummers on stage at Gilbert Park, California.

IT was a night of tassa drumming. Twenty-five tassa groups from throughout TT met at Gilbert Park, California on Saturday evening, as the Tassa Association of TT, (TATT) hosted the 18th annual National Tassarama competition.

Twenty senior groups and five junior groups competed in two categories. Once more the Rio Claro-based First Citizen’s Dragon Boys Tassa Drummers captured first place. Lead by Nankisoor Rampartap, the group also won the competition in 2017 and 2014. Rampartap was all smiles. “Our group continues to work hard and put emphasis on the creating new rhythms in tassa drumming,” he said. The group follows a hectic schedule, Rampartap said, as it is very much in demand at public events. The tassa group has also dominated the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy competition for the past five years.

Also in winners’ row was the Qualitech Sanjay Boys Drummer placing second and the Fabulous Five Drummers placing third. In the junior category, Moving Stars placed first and Demolition Youths placed second with D Evolution Tassa Group placing third.

Coordinator of this event, Dr Vijay Ramlal said TATT continues to promote tassa drumming, giving all the tassa groups the opportunity to shine on the national stage. “The tassa drumming has been around for more than 100 years in this country, becoming a staple in public events in TT, “ Ramlal said.