Divers find "birthday boy’s" body

Photo: Sharlene Rampersad.

After an all-night vigil that lasted until almost noon today, relatives of Keshion Rampersad were able to return to their homes when Coast Guard divers found his body.

Rampersad, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday today, drowned during an outing with friends at the Gran Chemin beach in Moruga on Sunday. His body was found around 11 am.

His mother, Mindy Rampersad, said her son had been warned not to go to the beach with his friends.

"His brother asked him if he would go to Clifton Hill beach with them instead but he said he had other plans, I guess his death was calling him," a tearful Mindy said.