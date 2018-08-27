Creating opportunities for people with autism

Children with autism model with their siblings and friends.

DR RADICA MAHASE

For the past eight years, since my nephew was diagnosed with autism, I have been looking for activities for him, both educational and extra-curricular. As the years go by and he gets older that search has proven to be mainly unsuccessful, extremely frustrating, sometimes depressing and generally hopeless. Any parent or caregiver of children with autism and other special needs would know how difficult it is to find activities for their children and the hopeless feelings that come when you just want your child to have things to do, whether it’s a sport, or games, etc. and you cannot find anything suitable.

In most cases it’s simply because we live in a society that has never really given any consideration to those with special needs. Consequently, there are not many opportunities designed for those with autism and special needs because people are not trained to deal with these individuals. There are cases where those individuals are not properly trained and experienced, and who falsely advertise themselves as such but in these instances they can actually do more harm than good to the child. Then there are cases where someone might be trained but may not necessarily have that special connection with the child. Given all these scenarios, it is no surprise then, that most people with autism, especially teenagers and adults, do not have many opportunities in TT. Put everything together, and in a limited society, you are faced with even more limits

This reality was the impetus for forming Support Autism T&T, and from very early I was very clear that this would be an organisation that would focus on creating opportunities, in every manner possible, for those with autism. Those who came on board all agreed that our entire focus would be on those with autism, that every activity would be geared towards ensuring they have something to do and towards creating all kinds of opportunities for them.

With this in mind, our first fundraiser was conceptualised as an opportunity for our special ones. We wanted them to be able to participate in some way. We wanted them to be able to spend quality time with their brothers and sisters; to have engaged in an activity that they would not normally have had the opportunity to do and to have fun. This is exactly what happened when these special children took to the stage with their siblings at our recent fashion show and tea party. They had an opportunity to get their makeup done by professionals from Ephraim Hunte Makeup Academy. Some of them were escorted on stage by members of our Siblings and Friends Network, our youth volunteers who performed and modeled at the event. We were so proud to see these special children (those with autism, their siblings and the youth volunteers) on stage. They certainly make this world brighter and we know that they will continue to shine.

Dr. Radica Mahase

Founder/director, Support Autism T&T