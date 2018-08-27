CAL launches in-flight Caribbean Café

CAL launches Caribbean Café: (Left to right) CAL CEO Garvin Medera, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen, at the launch of CAL's in-flight snack and beverage catalogue, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) launched its Caribbean Café, at the TTMA's offices, Barataria on August 24, 2018. The menu featuring only locally made products from TT and Jamaica as well as premium blends produced in Guyana. PHOTO COURTESY CAL.

TAMARIND balls, fudge, preserved mango and spice bun are among the items customers of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) will soon be able to purchase from the new in-flight snack and beverage catalogue, Caribbean Café.

Launched last Friday, Caribbean Café items will be available from September 1 to those travelling on intra-Caribbean and International flights operated by CAL’s Boeing 737 fleet.

CAL said customers “will have the option to purchase an array of sweet and savoury snacks, along with beverages ranging from non-alcoholic to premium alcoholic options.”

Caribbean Café features “only locally made products from TT and Jamaica as well as premium blends produced in Guyana.” CAL also said its new in-flight menu complements its free in-flight meals while offering customers a “taste of home”.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen attended the launch at the TTMA’s offices, Barataria.

There, CAL CEO Garvin Medera spoke about how the airline is “rapidly innovating in services and technology to improve the customer experience.”

Cash and credit cards will be accepted for all Caribbean Café purchases, which Medera said will include “ speciality comfort products” such as power banks, blankets and plush toys.

“Credit card purchases on board also extend,” he added, to “seat upgrades to Caribbean Plus, our economy extra legroom seating,” Medera said.

Caribbean Café was welcomed by Ramdeen, who highlighted the use of “locally produced, high quality snacks and beverage.”

This, he said, would allow people around the globe to enjoy “indigenous snacks at their pleasure and convenience, while travelling (on CAL).”

Caribbean Café is the latest in-flight service since CAL launched Caribbean View – wireless in-flight entertainment – on August 1.

They form part of the state-owned airline’s aforementioned push, this year, to improve customer service and convenience through new products, features and services.