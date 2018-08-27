‘Birthday boy’ drowns

File Photo: Jeff Mayers

INSTEAD of celebrating Keshion Rampersad’s 21st birthday today, his relatives are searching for his body after he drowned on Sunday evening at a Moruga beach.

Police say around 5.30 pm Rampersad was bathing with three relatives at Lanse Mitan beach when they got into difficulty in the water.

Onlookers and other relatives were able to rescue the other three people but Rampersad was not found.

Up until 10.30 am today, Coast Guard divers were still searching for his body.

WPC Stoute of the Moruga Police is investigating.