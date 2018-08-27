Bad scent traced to open sewer line on Frederick Street

STENCH SOURCE: Workers of the Port of Spain Corporation at the compound of the once popular Club D Vega casino (now closed) at 78-80 Frederick Street to contain a sewer water leak. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The excess, foul smelling water which has been flowing onto the footpath along portions of Frederick Street, Port of Spain, within the past few weeks, was caused by an open sewer line, says Mitra Sooklal, chief health inspector, Port of Spain City Corporation.

However, Sooklal said the corporation would have to wait until a further assessment was undertaken by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to determine a course of action. He expects the assessment would be completed with the next two days.

“There may be some blockage and that is what WASA will have to assess for us. We were able to ascertain that today (Saturday). Previously, we knew there was a sewerage flow from the property onto the footpath. But now we understand where the source is coming from,” Sooklal told Newsday.

Sooklal and other corporation officials Saturday visited the vacant, downtown property at 78-80 Frederick Street, which, they say, was a public health risk and posed a threat to nearby businesses.

“We would have entered the property to assess the situation with respect to the sewerage overflow. So, we would have done some preliminary cleaning, which we have not completed.

“At the point in time when we entered the property, we weren’t very clear as to what might have been the exact source in terms of the reason for the issue.

“But we have been able to ascertain that and are in the process of getting it rectified.”

Asked when a decision on the way forward for the property would be taken, Sooklal said: “We are waiting on word from WASA with respect to moving forward. Time is of the essence for us too so we want to move as fast as we can with respect to that issue.

“As soon as we get feedback from WASA, which I expect would be in the next day or so. They need to provide some assistance for us in remedying the situation.”