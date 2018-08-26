Wallerfield track producing young stars

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) staged the fifth edition of the local Circuit Racing Championship at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway earlier this month.

This event provided the avenue for several of the young racing stars to continue to shine following stellar performances in the recently-concluded Caribbean Motor Racing Championship second leg held at the same venue in July.

The competition got underway at just about midday in the Group One Category. Young racing protégé Isa Deen, driving the Red Line Oil-sponsored Honda Civic, took on all comers and continued to prove why he is one of the more promising drivers in the sport.

He was rewarded for his efforts with three top podium places in the group.

Former Karting champion driver Bridgette Singh had a great day as well claiming another chequered flag in the Group 2 Category in her first race of the day. There were several credible performances in this group which is traditionally one of the largest on the grid.

In Group 3, the usual protagonists were in attendance with Ronald Wortman in the Wortman Racing Honda Civic continued to dominate the class. In the last race of the day in the group he endured a serious challenge from the Rotary Powered RX7 3rd generation piloted by Ravi Singh.

Singh’s return to local racing action was a welcome sight and he provided Wortman with some exciting challenges during their heats, but in the end Wortman prevailed.

The Super Sport Bikers were in attendance, providing some exciting Motor Cycle racing action during the event.

The battle for first in this class saw the leaders, Keil Abraham and Nicholas Gonzo Gonzales, separated by two-tenths of a second on almost every lap. Abraham, the current holder of the local track record, prevailed claiming three first places at this weekend’s event.