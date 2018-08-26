Paul weighs in on US boxer quitting vs Ajagba TT fighter gives insight into Rio 2016 opponent

Curtis Harper

NATIONAL boxer Nigel Paul has called Friday’s stunning walkout by heavyweight boxer Curtis Harper at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, USA “disgraceful”. Fighting on the Premier Boxing Champions card, Harper was scheduled for a six-round bout with Nigerian knockout artist Efe Ajagba when he touched gloves with his chiselled unbeaten opponent and promptly exited the ring as the bell rang to signal the start of round one.

Harper, not looking in peak condition, stunned fans and judges as he ducked under the ropes and walked back to the dressing room. He allegedly told a reporter he was protesting over his pay which he deemed insufficient.

Paul, who was knocked out by Ajagba at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, said he does not agree with the reason for Harper quitting the fight but does not believe fear had a part to play in his decision. Ajagba has transitioned well from the amateur ranks to the pros and started sensationally with five knockouts in his first five fights with four of those KOs coming in round one. Despite Ajagba being intimidating at six foot, five inches, Paul is giving Harper the benefit of the doubt that he was not being a coward.

“To me, as long as you’re at that level as a boxer, you wouldn’t take the fight and walk out the ring out of fear. Anybody who knows a fighter, it’s more about pride than anything else. Even though you’re afraid of somebody, you wouldn’t walk out the ring just to save a face. Pride has a lot to do with boxing at that level. I believe it is some sort of thing with the contract or he’s annoyed or displeased and tried to make a statement by walking out the ring.”

Paul believes Harper let-down his team by exiting in such a fashion.

“I would not have walked out because you make yourself look bad, you make your team look bad and tarnish his own name. At the end of the day it is an individual sport but you have your whole team behind you, and to take it upon yourself and make that decision was kind of disgraceful as a boxer.”

Paul believes this decision could seriously affect his chances to ever fight again.

Looking at Ajagba’s career, Paul believes he has the capability to become a heavyweight champion. “Ajagba even in his amateur career had a couple knockouts. He’s a power puncher. His boxing skills – combinations and all that– isn’t all that but he has power. He picks his shots and once it lands, unless you’re really experienced or have a really good chin, you’re going down. Where he comes from I look at his story, he’s really dedicated to the sport, and as long as you have that dedication, the sky is the limit.”