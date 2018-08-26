Memory gems 100 graduate from Tacarigua SDA Bible camp

Tacarigua SDA Church campers pose for a photo during a field trip to the Emperor Valley Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Port of Spain. PHOTOS COURTESY TACARIGUA SDA CHURCH.

Valdeen Shears

It wasn’t only about sensitizing children about their spirituality and the teachings of the Bible, but about providing a fun learning environment for them outside of home and the classroom.

This was one of the objectives shared by a facilitator on Monday, during the graduation for more than 100 children from the Vocational Bible School camp of the Tacarigua Seventh-day Adventist Church, Trincity.

If the speeches of two of the children are anything to go by, they clearly did have fun.

Dimitri Rayside, 14, confidently took to the pulpit to give some insight into what they had experienced.

He recalled the anticipation and excitement felt by his camp mates every day of the two-week camp, themed Exploration: Big Blood.

“From the first day we remained excited during classes and when it was about to end at each day, we looked forward to the next day. It was like this for the whole two weeks. Our teachers, all of them, made it very memorable for us,” he told the audience of church members and proud parents.

Azariah Mack,10, who gave the vote of thanks, had adults confused momentarily when he asked his camp mates to identify the person who had participated in all aspects of the camp.

Hands flew up, but Mack shook his head to the few answers given.

Eventually, stating that the person, who he even called “the medic”, had been God all along.

The event began with a procession and salute, conducted by the young members of the church, with the youngest being only three.

All were welcomed to the ceremony by Aaliyah Francis, 11.

The younger campers continued in the spotlight as they recited scriptures they had memorized, titled “memory gems”.

Rayside’s speech was followed by a video presentation of the camp’s field trip to the Emperor Valley Zoo and the Botanical Gardens, Port of Spain.

Guest speaker Charmain Jardin-Brisbane spoke about the children’s enthusiasm to learn and also took the opportunity to enlighten them on some history as it related to the camp’s theme.

Jardin-Brisbane pointed out that the Spanish word for blood, is Sangre and asked the young audience if they knew where in Trinidad it applied.

One boy answered, “Sangre Grande”, which means “big blood” in Spanish. She also informed them that Sangre Chiquito, stood for “small blood”.

An impromptu skit followed when she called for a demonstration of Pharaoh and Moses’ interaction, according to the scriptures, when the latter called for the freedom of his people from the Egyptians.

At least three children, including a little girl, played the role of Moses, with the last child confidently commanding Pharaoh to “Let my people go”.

A loud round of applause followed and led into the recitation of the camp’s theme song and the “memory gems” by the children of primary school age.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Ermine Graham.