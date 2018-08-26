Lee says Dragon gas deal may be “public relations and political gimmicks”

David Lee

The Dragon gas deal may be “public relations and political gimmicks” which may not benefit TT.

That is the view of Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, who in a media release, cited the 2016 trade deal between TT and Venezuela saying some local manufacturers had not yet been paid for goods which had been delivered to the South American nation.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shook hands to seal the deal that will see TT for the first time processing Venezuelan natural gas.

However Lee, in his statement, said recent public statements by the TTMA have indicated that “some manufacturers have not yet been paid for goods delivered to Venezuela which formed part of a trade deal fostered between the governments of our nation and Venezuela in 2016.”

He said this is not only proof of government's “failed commitment” to the manufacturing sector but also “signs of a government which continues to abandon its responsibility of protecting our nation's economic framework.”