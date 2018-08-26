Galleons Passage crew gets ready

File photo: Galleons Passage at the Port of Port of Spain on July 17. The vessel has been moved to Staubles Bay for underwater inspection and outfitting works. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

THE crew of the Galleons Passage is getting familiar with the ferry, ahead of its trial run to Tobago this week. This was the word from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday.

He also indicated the crew are all foreign nationals. Sinanan explained that while this crew is operating the Galleons Passage, TT nationals will be trained so they will eventually be able to operate the vessel. He recalled a similar arrangement was in place with Bay Ferries under the former Patrick Manning administration. Sinanan said unfortunately that arrangement did not continue after the People's National Movement demitted office in May 2010.

He said this arrangement will be reinstituted for other vessels operating on the sea bridge. Sinanan announced the arrival of the Galleons Passage's crew at a Conversation with the Prime Minister event at the Scarborough library, Tobago last Thursday. He also announced the vessel will do its trial run to Tobago this week. At the time, Sinanan said,

"If everything goes well we are hoping that by the third week, the vessel should be put into work."

Sinanan explained this will "give us two vessels in Tobago." He said the National Infrastructure Development Company has an advertisement out for a fast ferry, which would be leased for two years. He reminded the audience that Cabinet had approved the purchase of two brand new fast ferries from Australia for the seabridge.

The Prime Minister said the new fast ferries should arrive in TT by mid-2020. Dr Rowley told the audience the Galleons Passage is not a fast ferry so if people are looking for speed, they should not go on the vessel and then complain it is slow. Rowley urged the people of Tobago not be their own worst enemy and take the position of some people to describe the island as "a hell hole." He said efforts were being made to improve transport between Trinidad and Tobago and urged Tobagonians to make the best of what is available to them in the meantime.