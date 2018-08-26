First Citizens gives UWI students hope

UWI students who took part in First Citizens’ intership programme pose for a photograph at the closing ceremony held last Friday at the University Inn, UWI, St Augustine. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Twenty-one students of the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) received a renewed sense of hope last Friday after they were promised employment with First Citizens’ on completion of their degree programmes.

First Citizens deputy CEO Dr Sterling Frost assured students that academic excellence coupled with personal excellence would give graduates an edge in the workforce.

Frost said this during his address at a closing ceremony for First Citizens’ second annual internship programme, University Inn, St Augustine.

He said while TT among other Caribbean countries experience high unemployment among university graduates, there was hope for students through projects like programme.

Despite the importance of academic qualifications, the bank’s senior executive said practical experience and the ability to apply knowledge has often been valued by employers and encouraged students to focus on their holistic development.

“This is not your traditional internship where interns take on the responsibility of menial tasks. Instead students get to implement the theories learned in classes and integrate them into the practical world of business.

“I am looking forward to hiring all of you once you have acquired that mix of academic excellence and personal excellence. Come and see me and you will be hired.”

Frost also praised UWI for their support throughout the programme’s two years and said he looked forward to future partnership in giving students a head start in the job market.

For his part Dean of UWI’s Faculty of Science and Technology Dr Brian Cockburn said he was satisfied with the support from First Citizens and the level of commitment displayed by interns throughout the programme.

This year’s programme was expanded to accommodate students of management studies as well as information technology.

Twenty-one students were placed at First Citizens branches throughout Trinidad, where they were able to apply their knowledge while gaining work experience and credit for their degrees.