Excellent Stores survives 60 years

60th anniversary: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, from left, Excellent Stores managing director Franco Siu Chong and Port of Spain deputy mayor Hillan Morean cut a cake to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the retail chain, as members of the Siu Chong family right look on, at the MovieTowne, Invaders Bay branch yesterday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

EXCELLENT STORES celebrated its 60th anniversary yesterday with the announcement that they are now taking their business regionally and opening a branch in St Lucia next month.

Addressing customers and dignitaries at the celebration which took place at their MovieTowne, Invaders Bay branch, managing director Franco Siu Chong spoke of the company’s survival in the past 60 years. In 1983, they survived the economic downturn, two fires in 1985 and both the 1970 black power uprising and the 1990 coup attempt. Most recently they survived the earthquake that rocked TT. Siu Chong said he was in St Lucia preparing for the opening of the store on September 22 when the earthquake hit.

Also addressing the audience was Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon who said Government is making strides that will improve the business of retailers such as Excellent Stores.

“In order to facilitate the efficient movement of goods across our borders the Government will operationalise the fixed container scanner at the Port of Port-of-Spain later this year. This will have an immediate and significant effect on both private sector and consumers. The fixed scanner, which is reinforced by two mobile scanners in Pt Lisas, will considerably reduce the time and cost of importing and exporting goods,” Gopee-Scoon said.

She added that Excellent Stores continues to expand in response to the demands of the market and its customers with the launch of its online store in 2014. She added her ministry in responding to the changing environment into e-commerce the ministry developed and implemented the national e-commerce strategy and if properly developed can drive economic growth.

She added that while the State is looking after businesses, they are also concerned about consumers so the ministry launched the national consumer policy.

“In light of this diamond anniversary, one must commend the Sui Chong family for not only planting the seed of excellence and entrepreneurship, which is Excellent Stores, but for also nurturing and growing this business. The ambition and foresight of the people behind the brand are indeed worthy of praise as they have clearly demonstrated their dedication to building Trinidad and Tobago,” Gopee-Scoon said.