Earthquake assessments in

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday said all assessments of structures which the ministry was requested to do as a result of last Tuesday's earthquake, have been done.

Sinanan said the ministry is now awaiting word from the Education Ministry as to whether any additional assessments need to be done with respect to schools. Last week, Sinanan said there has been no structural damage to any government buildings, bridges or road networks as a result of the earthquake.

Sinanan told Newsday the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court has been closed, but this was not because of damage caused by the earthquake but because the building housing the court is an old structure. Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke wrote to all government ministries and agencies, seeking reassurance that the buildings they occupy are structurally safe after the earthquake.

Duke said the PSA was giving these entities one week to respond to its letters before determining its next course of action. He warned that “public officers would be leaving any building without documentation."