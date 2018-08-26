Dragon deal solid

Energy Minister Franklin Khan speaking to the media at the Hyatt in Port of Spain.PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI 26-08-18

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan today rejected respective reports in two daily newspapers that the Dragon gas deal was secret and the gas being supplied from the Dragon field was cheap. Khan made his statements at a news conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain.

He said two agreements were concluded in Caracas on Saturday, pertaining to the supply of natural gas from the Dragon field in Venezuela to TT. The first of these, Khan continued, was a commercial agreement between Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Shell and the National Gas Company. He said the underpinnings of this agreement are solid and there is no possibility of the deal collapsing.

The second agreement signed between the Prime Minister and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Khan explained, commits TT and Venezuela to the Dragon deal. While natural gas prices are strictly confidential in these types of agreements, Khan said it was wrong to claim TT is receiving cheap gas from Venezuela. On Saturday, Dr Rowley described the price as "extremely competitive." Khan said competitive does not mean cheap.

Describing the deal as " a marriage made in Heaven", Khan said the pricing model established in the Dragon deal has the potential to lead to other agreements which could see TT receiving natural gas from cross border fields such as Loran/Manatee. He called on the two daily newspapers to issue apologies for misleading the public on a significant development which will benefit the country.