Condemned

THE EDITOR: I wish to outline how the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) has reached the sad state it currently is in with respect to decanting the central block.

The PAHO first reported in 2009 that the central block of the hospital was structurally unsafe and would collapse with the next large earthquake. Three governments subsequently ignored this advice over almost a decade! The hospital is now in panic mode and utter chaos with the decanting of the central block – not because of minor structural damage but because it’s on the verge of collapse! Why are those in authority at the Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) not being held accountable for neglecting their duty over a decade and placing patients, staff and visitors in grave danger?

Disappointed RN via e-mail