Workersbe safe

THE EDITOR: Due to the structural damage to buildings caused by Tuesday’s earthquake, it is imperative workers only return to work if and when given the all-clear by competent authorities.

All damage might not be visible to the naked eye. Returning to unsafe buildings is not the way to go. What cost do we put to a human life?

Let us be safe and sure. How is that possible? Elementary, my dear Watson (Duke) – by rigid, competent, certified inspection.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town