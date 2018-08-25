Work togetherand fix road

THE EDITOR: As citizens, we must all play a part in the upkeep of our country, especially the business community, which prospers when the country prospers.

Why is it that the businesses around the Gulf View area, directly opposite Gulf City Mall and across the road from the traffic lights, do not see it fit to collaborate with each other to at least patch the roadway? The roads are extremely deplorable and the only reason anyone would drive to that area is to patronise one of the businesses there.

Why is it that none of them, after making millions of dollars in profits each year, can make the roadway a bit more comfortable for both their customers and staff as it appears the authorities responsible (whether the San Fernando City Corporation or the Ministry of Works) have not been repairing the road in this highly traversed area.

Show some goodwill and love for the country and the people who continue to patronise your businesses. A road without the monstrous potholes will make a big difference to the people spending their money there.

Let’s all do our part and make TT a better place, one action at a time.

JASON LAKHAN, San Fernando