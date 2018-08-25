Women, men’s rugby knockout starts today

CARIBS RFU and Harvard, will meet for the second time in less than a week when both teams challenge the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Championship Division knockout competition semifinal in one of four rugby fixtures scheduled for today at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The match will start at 4 pm on Royalians Pitch, simultaneously with the other semifinal meeting between Northern and Royalians, on Harvard Pitch, which is also located on the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The two fixtures were initially carded to play at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, but the venue was changed due to its closure following Tuesday’s earthquake.

The women’s division knockout competition commence two hours earlier at the same grounds, from 2 pm. Runaway women’s league division leaders, Police, will face Royalians on Harvard Pitch.

Harvard and Caribs will play on Royalians pitch at the same time.

The day’s feature match sees Harvard take on Caribs for the third time in two months.

The teams met twice in the league, on the opening day and in the second round on Sunday with Harvard winning both encounters.

Harvard secured a 30-13 victory in the latter, a result which saw them remain on top the Championship Division, just ahead of Northern on point-differential. Caribs will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Harvard in hope of sealing at least one major title this season.

The two other teams in men’s knockout action today–Northern and Royalians­–also met for the second time this season on Sunday.

Northern won 23-18 over the weekend and 24-18 in the opening match.

Fixtures Today

Knock Out

Women’s Division semifinals

Harvard vs Caribs, Royalians Pitch, QPS, 2 pm

Royalians vs Police, Harvard Pitch, QPS, 2 pm

Men’s Championship Division semifinals

Royalians vs Northern, Harvard Pitch, QPS, 4 pm

Harvard vs Caribs, Royalians Pitch, QPS, 4 pm