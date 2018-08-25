Woman critical at hospital after generator falls on her

WHAT HAPPENED: Salisha Ramesar (left) recounts the horror of seeing her injured sister, Salasha Ali, after a generator, which was on a moving van, fell on her yesterday. At right is Ali’s daughter Saleena Ramsaran, 12, who was with her mother, but escaped with minor injuries.

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman miraculously survived an accident in Cunupia yesterday when a generator fell from the tray of a moving van and pinned her to the ground.

But Salasha Ali, 30, was up to late yesterday listed in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. Ali, the mother of two, a roadside vendor, lives at Welcome Village in Chaguanas.

Her daughter Saleena Ramsaran, 12, suffered minor injuries and was treated and discharged.

The accident happened on Chin Chin Road near SS Poultry and Feed Depot at about 9 am, while Ali was packing ochroes and other produce on a plastic table for sale.

Eyewitnesses told police the driver of a white van was heading east with the generator and tools in the tray. On reaching a corner near the depot, the van veered off the road and the generator toppled out. It fell on top of Ali and some of the tools hit her daughter, who was nearby.

Ali’s common-law husband, Michael Sookwah, was standing nearby and he received minor injuries.

The two occupants of the van were unhurt. Ali’s sister Salisha Ramesar, who lives nearby, told Newsday she was at home when a villager said someone had been hit in an accident. Ramesar rushed to the accident spot, where she discovered the victim was her sister.

“When I reached, everyone was helping. She looked at me and said, ‘I get damage. Take care of the children.’ She was covered in diesel.

“She has broken bones and she does not look good,” she added.

Ramesar thanked all those who helped after the accident.

“The neighbours, drivers, a fireman and other people came out and really assist. We thank them for that.”

Cunupia police visited and interviewed both occupants of the van. No one was arrested.