Udecott: Buildings insured Moonial slammed for creating fear

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) yesterday said all the buildings which fall under its purview are insured.

Udecott made that declaration in response to claims from its former line minister, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

In a statement, Udecott said Moonilal’s claims only serve “to add discomfort to many who are still nervously reeling from the earthquake’s effects.”

The company sought to assure public servants and the public that it has “the requisite public liabilities insurances” for all its buildings. It said Moonilal’s claims were part of a trend after Tuesday’s earthquake in which “certain politicians have embarked on a reckless path to engender fear and panic among the public, having no regard for the trauma endured by citizens over the past few days.”

The company said it continues to serve the people of TT and urged citizens “to disregard the efforts of a misguided few.”

Moonilal said the media alerted him “to the possibility” Udecott allowed insurance coverage to lapse for the Government Campus Plaza, and described this as a shocking example of criminal negligence on the part of Udecott and the Housing Ministry.

Claiming the consequences could be dire if citizens or employees at these buildings were injured or the buildings were damaged by the earthquake, Moonilal demanded the dismissal of the entire board of Udecott. “Heads must roll,” he declared. During his tenure, he said, “These buildings were insured by 21st Century Insurance Brokers in the sum of $10 million.”

He added the brokers were selected by competitive tenders and were the lowest tenderers.