TTFA mum on U-20 coaches’ salary woes

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) have remained mum on the issue regarding the non-payment of salaries for the technical staff of the national men’s Under-20 team.

Coach Russell Latapy, who was dubbed ‘the Little Magician’ during his decorated playing career, is being asked to work another piece of magic as he prepares the team for the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Florida, United States in November.

He revealed in an interview with Newsday earlier this week that the team has not had a training session since their participation at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia in July.

According to the former men’s team playmaker, captain and coach, “Some of my staff have not been paid for almost a year.”

TTFA general secretary, Justin Latapy-George, offered no comment when contacted yesterday while repeated efforts to reach TTFA president, David John-Williams, proved futile up to press time last evening.