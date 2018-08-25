TT women start netball title defence vs USA

The TT netball squad pose for a team picture after a training session recently at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados. The squad begins their Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Championship title defence against the US today at the same venue.

SHERDON PIERRE

TT’s Netball Team will begin their Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Championship title defence, at 2pm today, against USA at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados.

The top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the Netball World Cup 2019 to be held in Liverpool in July. The competing teams in the Americas World Cup Qualifier are Argentina, Canada, Grenada, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, TT, USA and the host country Barbados. The winners of the 1979 World Championship, TT has a world ranking of 10 and is the highest ranked team in the competition followed closely by Barbados at 12th. The both teams are likely favourites to secure two available spots and join automatic qualifiers Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa Malawi and the host nation England next year.

Coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes has included in his squad Australian-based goal-shooter Samantha Wallace, who recently returned from another outstanding season with New South Wales. The 24-year-old Wallace extended her stay in Australia for two more years. Her shooting partner is UK- based Kalifa Mc Collin, who currently plays for the Benecos Mavericks, in the Vitality Super League. Veteran player Rhonda John- Davis is the captain of the team and will add stability and skill in the centre of the court. Longstanding national players Joelisa Cooper, Kemba Duncan, Daystar Swift and Candice Guerero will bring cohesion and experience to the team.

Captain Davis commented, “I think the mixture of the team is needed, we have the combination of the youth and the senior players and we depend on each other to make it a complete team.”

Manager of the team Carol Gittens said, “The players are in very good spirits and are focused on their goal which is to win the Championship.”

She continued, “The players are hyped and eager to defend their title taking one game at a time.”

TT Squad:

Defenders: Daystar Swift, Kemba Duncan, Shaquanda Greene, Onella Jack

Center: Rhonda John- Davis, Candice Guerero, Shantel and Shernece Seemungal

Shooters: Samantha Wallace, Kalifa Mc Collin, Joelisa Cooper, Tahirah Hollingsworth

Staff:

Coach: Wesley “Pepe” Gomes

Assistant Coach: Grace Parkinson

Manager: Carol Gittens

Primary Care Person: Kern Meloney

Trainer: Wayne Samuel

Schedule:

TT vs Canada - 27/08/2018

TT vs Grenada -28/08/2018

TT vs St. Marteen- 30/08/2018

TT vs Argentina - 31/05/2018

TT vs St. Vincent - 01/09/2018

TT vs Barbados - 02/09/2018