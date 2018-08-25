Three guns seized, 13 arrested in south exercise

SOUTHERN Division police seized three firearms and arrested 13 suspects during an anti-crime exercise yesterday . The exercise began around midnight on Thursday and ended at 2pm yesterday.

It covered areas such as Ste Madeleine, Barrackpore, Embacadere and La Romaine. Head of the Southern Division, Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, spearheaded the exercise. It included ASP Peter Ramdeen , Insp Don Gajadhar as well as Cpls Bacchus, Nanan, Phoolchan and Emrith and members of the Southern Division Task Force.

The 13 arrested are suspected to have committed various offences ranging from robberies to assaults.

Police seized a shotgun which was stolen during a home invasion, and a loaded pistol and a revolver. No one was arrested for the illegal weapons.

And one of three men who robbed the Vista Supermarket in Diamond Village, San Fernando, close to two weeks ago has surrendered to police.

The 21-year-old man of Lalbeharry Trace in Barrackpore walked into the San Fernando CID yesterday accompanied by his attorney.

He was later charged with two counts of robbery with violence and was expected to appear in the San Fernando magistrates’ court yesterday.

Police are also investigating the theft of a black Ford Ranger which was also stolen from the owner at the supermarket.

A video of the robbery went viral on social media showing three men robbing and terrorising the owner and customers.