Sporting venues reopen following quake

A TRIO of sporting venues in the Mucurapo and Woodbrook districts are now safe for use, according to a media release from the Sports Company (SporTT).

The venues – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Jean Pierre Complex and Woodbrook Youth Facility – are available for use by the public.

“Following the seismic event of 21 August, and in the interest of the safety of patrons and staff alike, a thorough inspection on Thursday by a Ministry of Works structural engineer alongside representatives of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and SporTT, the facilities were deemed safe for occupation,” the media release said.

“All three facilities are once again available for rental.”

Bookings can be made via bookings@sportt-tt.com or 225-4TTO (4886) ext. 113.