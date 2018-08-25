Relocate capital from quakedanger

THE EDITOR: It is now compulsory that tribal politics aside, the capital of TT must be removed in the medium term from its present earthquake-susceptible location in Port of Spain to one that is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of a magnitude seven and more seismic event that is nearer and less deeper than last Tuesday’s traumatic wake-up call.

This must be a first step of any natural disaster mitigation/avoidance strategy because were an above seven earthquake to strike, Port of Spain will sink, as proposed by UWI seismologist Dr Illias Papadoupoulos.

There is also no confidence-building evacuation plan from the capital city given its constricted location.

TT will come to a screeching disruptive halt with Point Lisas saving us.

All our records, banking information, governmental infrastructure including the Central Bank will be lost forever in a water-soaked grave in the Gulf of Paria, under which lies a line of geological/seismic weakness owing to the fracturing convergence of the Caribbean and South American plates.

In addition to the annihilation threat posed by the inevitable big earthquake, Port of Spain is also exposed to the potential disastrous effects of a Gulf of Paria-generated post-earthquake tsunami that can also make the capital inoperative and strangled to extinction.

Accordingly, having regard to the frequency of disruptive flooding after small showers, the capital must be transplanted to a more sustainable location – Orange Grove for example.

This is an urgent national imperative since we must undertake planning and contingency measures to pre-empt and/or reduce the potential disaster that the expected “big one” threatens against the integrity, existence and continuing viability of TT, God being our keeper.

STEPHEN KANGAL, Caroni