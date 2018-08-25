PSA waits one week

THE Public Services Association (PSA) will wait a week for responses from various government ministries and agencies about whether the buildings they occupy are structurally sound after Tuesday’s earthquake.

PSA president Watson Duke made this statement to Newsday yesterday.

Duke said the union has not received any replies to the letters it sent on Thursday.

The PSA, he continued, would wait seven days for responses from these various entities before deciding upon its next step.

In the letters, Duke said the PSA is demanding that government ministries and agencies invite the OSH inspector “to carry out a thorough inspection of all government and state buildings to verify they comply with the OSH Act 2004.”

The union is also demanding a certified civil structural engineer registered with the Board of Engineering, with at least ten years’ service, “be brought in to undertake an assessment of your buildings” and provide the association with a copy of the engineer’s report.

On Thursday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said there had been no structural damage to any government buildings, bridges or road networks as a result of the earthquake, and the assessments should be completed by tomorrow.